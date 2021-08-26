Jessica Alba Shares Her Back to School Must-Haves

We interviewed Jessica Alba because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Back to school is right around the corner, which means that parents and students need to get prepared for the semester ahead. And, of course, that means we have some shopping to do. Previously, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jessica Simpson shared their back to school must-have items. Now, it's time for our latest E! Back to School guest editor Jessica Alba to reveal her picks. As a founder of The Honest Company, Jessica has a unique opportunity to see a need in her family's life and help create a product to solve those problems for all of us.

One product that she is very proud of are the Back to School Kits from The Honest Company. The mother of three intends to send those in for her kids' classrooms, emphasizing to E! News, "Teachers already spend so much time and money on their classrooms. The least we can do is send in some effective cleaning products that are safe and gentle. We are are cleaning so much these days and it's good to avoid harsh chemicals." Jessica's company has taught us all that effective products don't need to be made with harsh, irritating ingredients in order to be effective. The Honest Company has baby care, beauty, and conscious cleaning items that prove clean, sustainable formulas really do work.

If you want to feel assured that you children will be clean and safe at school, Jessica picked out reusable face masks, sanitizer sprays, and wipes for her list of back to school essentials. If you want to put more effort into self-care, Jessica shared bath and body products to help parents and students unwind during the stressful semester. Keep on scrolling to learn more about those items and to see Jessica's complete list of must-have products along with her personal insights.