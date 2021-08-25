Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Suffering Injuries on Black Panther Set

Letitia Wright is in recovery following a minor incident involving a stunt rig, which took place on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set.

By Cydney Contreras Aug 25, 2021 8:20 PMTags
CelebritiesInjury And IllnessBlack PantherLetitia Wright
Watch: Letitia Wright Says She's Being "Cancelled" Over Vaccine Remarks

Letitia Wright is in the hospital after suffering "minor injuries" on the set of the Black Panther sequel. 

In a statement released Aug. 25, a Disney spokesperson tells E! News, "Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

It's understood that the 27-year-old actress sustained the injuries during a minor incident involving a stunt rig. 

The cast is currently filming the sequel to the Marvel film in Cambridge, Mass. While Letitia is hospitalized, her condition has not impacted the shooting schedule.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Guyanese-British star was photographed filming alongside co-star and friend Danai Gurira. For the scene, Letitia, who portrays Shuri, sported a monochrome purple tracksuit and a pair of black sunglasses.

In character as Okoye, Danai was equally stylish in a red legging and top, which was beautifully styled with a fitted suit jacket.

photos
Black Panther Stars Remember Chadwick Boseman

Little is known about the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but Danai and Letitia's appearance in Cambridge drummed up excitement for actress Dominique Thorne's debut as the superhero Ironheart. 

BACKGRID

According to Variety, Thorne was recently announced as the star of the Disney+ series Ironheart, which will center on comic book hero RiRi Williams, who is a student at the world-renowned school MIT. Her addition to the Black Panther cast marks her formal introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the Marvel family continues to grow, its stars continue to mourn the loss of beloved co-star Chadwick Boseman. Saturday, Aug. 28 will mark one year since the 43-year-old actor died of colon cancer.

At the time of his passing, few people knew the actor was receiving treatment for his illness for more than four years prior.

Last week, Marvel chief Kevin Feige said the new movie will honor the late star. "It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige told Variety. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

3

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

Moreover, no one will ever take Chadwick's place, as Disney promised in a statement last December they would not recast the role. Instead, future Black Panther films will "explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to premiere on July 8, 2022.

Trending Stories

1

Christina Haack Claps Back at Concern for Son She Shares With Ex Ant

2

Honey Boo Boo Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

3

NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Mourns His Death in Heart-Wrenching Tribute

4
Exclusive

Transgender Bride Hunts for Dream Gown on Say Yes to the Dress

5

Sadie Robertson Reacts After Fan Unfollows Her Over Postpartum Photo

Latest News

Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively B-Day Snub

Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Incident on Black Panther Set

Lil Nas X Stirs "Satan Shoes" Debate as Tony Hawk Sells Blood Boards

Paramore Officially Credited on Olivia Rodrigo's Hit Song "Good 4 U"

Exclusive

Try to Guess Why Snooki's Kids Think She's an Emmy-Winning Actress

All the Pics From Kendall Jenner's Italian Vacation With Devin Booker

24 Beautiful Coffee Table Books That Will Start a Conversation