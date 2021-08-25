Maximize Your Space With Paige DeSorbo's Functional Yet Fashionable Organization Tips

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's always a good time to get organized. Sure, you may not always look forward to doing the task, but it always feels nice to have it done. Whether you are doing a closet refresh, you moved into a new place, or if you are just trying to make the most out of a dorm or a small apartment, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has helpful tips and shopping suggestions to help you maximize your space.

During a recent Amazon Live session, the Bravolebrity shared, "If there's anything I love second to talking about clothes, it's making sure everything is organized, with not only my clothes in my closet, but also with my accessories and my makeup. I've made my living space just so much better."

Paige is all about acrylic organizers to sort out your belongings and make sure all of your favorite items are visible and accessible. Summer House fans know that "summer should be fun" and thanks to Paige "organization should be fun." Keep on scrolling to see her Amazon recommendations and insights for organizing your home.