Maximize Your Space With Paige DeSorbo's Functional Yet Fashionable Organization Tips

It's always a good time to get organized. Sure, you may not always look forward to doing the task, but it always feels nice to have it done. Whether you are doing a closet refresh, you moved into a new place, or if you are just trying to make the most out of a dorm or a small apartment, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has helpful tips and shopping suggestions to help you maximize your space.
During a recent Amazon Live session, the Bravolebrity shared, "If there's anything I love second to talking about clothes, it's making sure everything is organized, with not only my clothes in my closet, but also with my accessories and my makeup. I've made my living space just so much better."
Paige is all about acrylic organizers to sort out your belongings and make sure all of your favorite items are visible and accessible. Summer House fans know that "summer should be fun" and thanks to Paige "organization should be fun." Keep on scrolling to see her Amazon recommendations and insights for organizing your home.
Cq Acrylic 15 Invisible Floating Wall Shelves
"This was the number one item that people started asking me about and messaging me about. I had no idea it was going to take off like this, but it is a brilliant idea. The first thing that we have are these acrylic, floating wall shelves. I can't explain to you how much these shelves have changed my life. One order has four shelves. They come with the screws. You can put these on the wall. I have these on my bathroom wall with my skin products. With these shelves, you can see everything that you have and it just makes life so much simpler. I am obsessed with them. This can also work for sunglasses. Or anything you want. You can put this in the kitchen or even inside your closets."
LaBrinx Designs Medium Suction Cup Shelf
"These acrylic shelves just hook right into the wall and are so much easier to put on. It's really whatever works for you, but I'm just giving you all of the options so that you know."
Sooyee Nail Polish Organizer Wall Mounted,6 Pack
"This is the second thing that people ask me about the most. This is my sunglasses rack. I saw girls on Instagram with these sunglass racks and I thought 'I need that.' These shelves are actually nail polish racks. Some girl just started putting her sunglasses on them and it just really took off. This is one of my favorite organizational pieces in my whole apartment. I think it holds 90 bottles of nail polish, but I get a lot of space for sunglasses on there."
"This is one of my absolute favorite things in my apartment. I also think that it looks cool. It's easy to accessorize your outfits when you can see everything that you have."
DreamGenius Makeup Organizer, 360 Degree Rotating Cosmetic Storage Organizer
"I love this one so much too. I'm a very clean person, and I don't know why but my makeup gets always gets so messy and so dirty. To have that stuff in a box or a drawer is messy. This is a turn-style that makes things so much easier. It's so much easier to see what you have and you don't realize how much you accumulate over time."
Stori Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers- Set of 2
"The next thing is our cosmetic organizer drawer. You can put your makeup in here, but also you can use this for your jewelry or nail polish. You can put whatever you want in it. You can stack these or not. It's up to you. I put all of my jewelry in here so I can see where all my rings are. I have all of my hoop earrings and dangling earrings in here. This makes it so much neater when you can just stack this on top. I have another one for my hair accessories and scrunchies. It's just all about being able to see everything that you have."
This set has 11,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon customers.
Stori Clear Plastic Vanity and Desk Drawer Organizers- 6 Piece Set
"I am someone who loves a junk drawer. This is great for pens, pencils, paper clips, gum, mints, face masks, scissors. I have all of that categorized with these clear plastic drawer organizers. These are also great in the bathroom for your toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss. You can use this in so many different rooms in so many ways."
This six-piece set got 7,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon customers.
Set Of 6 Refrigerator Organizer Bins
"I have seen so many girls on TikTok and Instagram who are organizing their refrigerators and I'm like 'I want to be the kind of girl who comes home from the grocery store and takes her cereal and pours it in a canister and puts her fresh fruit and vegetables in a container.' I don't know if I'll be that person, but I love these containers for different areas of my apartment. I keep all of my computer cords in here."
Amazon Basics 4-Drawer Acrylic Beauty Organizer
"I had a real problem with earrings because I would just lose them. I have them categorized in here. I just have these stacked on top of each other. On the bottom, I have all of my rings."
Amazon Basics Round Acrylic Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Storage for Brushes, Large
"I could not stress enough how many brushes I had that I could not part with. Certain brushes are for certain parts of your face and for some reason girls accumulate a lot of them. I love these for my makeup brushes and I will put my cotton balls and cotton swabs in them. I've also seen people use these in their kitchen. Don't be afraid to just go crazy and put whatever you want in it and still stay organized."
Ethemiable 39' L-Industrial Modern Metal Wood Clothing Store Display Stands
"I can't tell you how long I searched to figure out how I wanted all of my clothes organized. I knew that I wanted my second bedroom to be a walk-in closet and it made me really excited to be able to have one in New York City. I came across these gold racks and they're absolutely life-changing. I got the big version of them and I got four of them. They come in all different sizes."
Industrial Pipe Rolling Clothing Rack Garment Rack with Wheels
"Having a portable clothing rack is just a game changer. And also, it's so cute. A rolling rack is great to help you organize your outfits and for storage if you're in a small space. I used to live in a studio apartment."
Yebiao Acrylic Hangers Clear and Gold Hangers Premium- Set of 15
"I'm a little bit OCD when it comes to hangers because I like all of them to match. I also like to see all of my clothes and I don't want the hangers to be the focus point. I have these acrylic hangers. Matching hangers is a must.
CY craft Acrylic Shelf Dividers for Closets- 4 Pieces
"Acrylic shelf dividers. I have a shelf above these racks with a bunch of shoes and evening bags. I have these shelf dividers that divide each bag and they are amazing."
Only Hangers Children's Clear Plastic Pant/Skirt Hanger- Set of 25
"For pants, I hang them on children's hangers to maximize space. You can also use child-size hangers for smaller tops, like little crop tops and strapless tops. They just fit better. For matching sets, I hang them with a clip hanger. Clip the bottom and then just put the top over it."
Urpower 10 LED Motion Sensor Closet Lights Battery Operated Magnetic
"These lights have an adhesive at the back. You put batteries in it and you can just stick them wherever you want. When you walk near them or open your closet door, they just turn on." These lights have 4,400+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
IRIS USA PI Standing Garment Metal, Clothing Rack with Bottom Shelf, White
"This is great for organizing in any type of environment, especially a studio apartment. The shelving just makes it so much easier and so much better for organizing. You can add things that are just decorative."
Simple Houseware 3-Tier Stackable Shoes Rack Storage Organizer Shelf, Bronze
"I have probably about five of them. They are amazing. Basically, they just stack on top of each other. I had them in each closet. To maximize space, arrange each pair of shoes in the opposite direction, with one facing forward and the other facing the back of the closet."
