Watch Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Complain About Tristan Thompson Copying Her "Vibes"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Confides in Kim K. About Tristan Copying Her Vibe

They may now be exes, but Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's co-parenting bond never goes out of style.

In fact, the former couple share more than just daughter True Thompson: they also have the same taste!

Khloe hilariously slams Tristan for copying her home decor in a never-before-seen Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus scene, calling out his lack of "creativity" when it comes to designing his house.

"We do this in our family with all of us," Khloe tells sister Kim Kardashian in the exclusive clip. "I'm like, 'Oh, you have this pillow? I'm not going to tell you but I'm going to get like 10 of these pillows and have them all around my house.'"

But, Tristan takes it a few steps too far. "You know how outside I have, like, these twinkle lights outside over, like, the trellis?" Khloe continues. "He did that. Like, it's fine. He'll copy so many things that I do."

Kim responds, "That's cute. That means he likes your style and he wants it to be comfortable."