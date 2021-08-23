Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Bikini Selfie Amid Pregnancy News

Kylie Jenner is Keeping us guessing.
Leave it to the pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to share a head-scratching Instagram Story on Aug. 23, only a few days after E! News sources confirmed the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was expecting baby no. 2.
Kylie showed off her new eponymous swimwear brand Kylie Swim by posing in a hot pink bikini with a sarong. Her toned abs are visible, and there's no baby bump in sight during the mirror selfie video.
Of course, this could just be yet another example of Kylie's prowess at hiding her pregnancy. The 24-year-old expertly navigated the spotlight while expecting daughter Stormi Webster, now 3. Kylie also flaunted her fit physique with another sneak peek at the Kylie Swim photoshoot on Aug. 17.
However, Kardashian-Jenner family insiders stated that Kylie and Travis already announced their pregnancy news to a close inner circle.
The couple "couldn't contain their excitement and told family and close friends earlier this summer," per a source to E! News. "They are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," the insider shared. "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited."
Both Travis and Kylie have yet to publicly confirm the pregnancy. E! News reached out to their reps for comment. Yet, isn't Kylie's slew of bikini pics enough of a statement already? We're expecting a swimsuit to be named after her child, perhaps Sunni should be in the mix of baby names...and Kylie Swim designer themes.
Check out Kylie's latest steamy pic below plus more of her sizzling swimsuit pics.