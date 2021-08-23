How Jordan McGraw Is Hitting All the Right Notes During the Remember This Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
If you ask Jordan McGraw, it's going to be impossible not to remember this time in his life.
On Aug. 20, the 34-year-old singer helped kick off the Remember This tour with Kelsea Ballerini and the Jonas Brothers. And like so many artists today, Jordan can't wait to perform his biggest hits like "SHE" and "HER" in front of thousands of fans.
"I mean, music for me has always been kind of an escape and my favorite part of playing music for people is watching them escape for two or three minutes at a time over the course of my set," Jordan exclusively shared with E! News. "I think, right now, everybody needs that more than ever."
"I have a couple friends that have started their tours and they say that every person at the show is just smiling ear to ear and ready to have the best time," he continued. "So, I've got the bar set pretty high and I think the crowds are just gonna blow that out of the water."
Now through Oct. 28, Jordan will help start the party on Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas' latest tour. And no matter where the shows are, Jordan knows he has the support of the guys and his wife Morgan Stewart McGraw.
"She's the best," he gushed to E! News. "I know whatever I play for her, she's going to be absolutely honest and I love that. She's kind of been my sounding board for anything that I've tried. I sound like a broken record because she's so awesome, but I couldn't ask for a better person to kind of throw things out and be like, 'How's this?'"
And when it comes to the couple's 6-month-old daughter Row, she's already a big fan of dad's musical skills. As Jordan explained, "I think she might be able to stay up late enough to put on the giant headphones and come watch…She just loves music, which is awesome."
For now, Jordan is savoring every moment on stage with artists he has grown close with over the years. And yes, he's happy to give E! News an exclusive look at his rehearsals below.
"After such a long year-plus of having to figure out a new version of ourselves locked inside, I just hope that people come ready to enjoy themselves again and have the kind of fun that we've all been talking about missing," Jordan shared when teasing his shows. "I just hope people let go for each of our sets and just have fun and party."
