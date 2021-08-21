Ryan Reynolds Weighs In on Who Should Become Jeopardy! Host After Mike Richards Quits

Answer: This Jeopardy! host contender just got the official endorsement of Deadpool himself.
Ryan Reynolds implied that being the host of Jeopardy! is like being a superhero—and as with any good Marvel movie, he roots for the underdog.
The Free Guy actor shared his take on the drama surrounding the long-running game show on Friday, Aug. 20, naming his personal pick for the (newly-vacant) job.
Earlier in the day, the show's executive producer, Mike Richards, stepped down from his role as host only nine days after Sony chose him to fill the late Alex Trebek's shoes. Already, fans are speculating which of the show's guest hosts might have a shot at landing the gig permanently.
Ryan made it known that his vote goes to Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton. In fact, he sees a bit of himself in LeVar's journey. Ryan made comparisons between LeVar's potential path toward the job and his own path to landing the role of Deadpool.
"Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015," he tweeted, "Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him."
Ryan reflected, "It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn't see it. Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history. I'm forever grateful."
So, what does this have to do with Jeopardy!? Ryan is letting fans come to their own conclusion after he ended his tweet with, "Hi @levarburton."
Earlier in the day, LeVar seemed to subtly weigh in on the drama by tweeting "Happy Friday, y'all!" as news broke of Mike's departure. During the initial search for host, the star wrote that "no matter the outcome, I've won." As he explained on Aug. 5, "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure."
Now he has another shot, because Mike announced on Aug. 20 he would be "stepping down as host effective immediately" and canceling production for the day.
"It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter," he said in a statement. "Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show."
His exit comes after he apologized for sexist remarks he made on a podcast from 2013 to 2014.
"It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago," Mike said. "Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."
He will remain on the show as executive producer.