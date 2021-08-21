Britney Spears Contacted Police to Report Theft Prior to Alleged Battery Incident

Watch : Britney Spears Under Investigation for Alleged Battery of Employee

Britney Spears has had more than one encounter with police this month.

Six days before she allegedly struck an employee, the pop star called the Ventura County Sheriff's Office to report "some type of theft," Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office tells E! News.

Spears called the authorities just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, about something being stolen.

When deputies arrived at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., they contacted her security staff and were told Spears had "decided she did not want to file a report at that time," Buschow said. Deputies left without writing a report, because Spears "declined to pursue any action."

He said that "due to Spears' sudden change of heart," there is no official record about what was allegedly stolen from her home—or by whom.

TMZ reports that "sources directly connected" to Spears said the theft was related to her dogs. The identity of the alleged thief is unknown.