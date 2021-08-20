Inside Jeopardy!'s Search for a New Host After Mike Richards' Sudden Exit

Watch : Mike Richards Steps Down as "Jeopardy!" Host Amid Controversy

We'll take unpredictable game shows for 200, please.

Just when fans thought Jeopardy! had a plan for the new season, host Mike Richards announced on Aug. 20 that he would be stepping down from part of his duties after apologizing for past sexist remarks made on a podcast. Despite the turn of events, he remains an executive producer on the series.

"Over the last several days, it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show," Mike said in a statement to E! News. "As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today."

Now, as the search for another new host begins, those close to the show are unsure about what could come next.

"Mike is resigning, but he's still running the show, so it is a very uncomfortable day for everyone behind the scenes as they try to navigate conversations about who might be replacing their boss," a source shared with E! News. "There was no contingency plan in place for something like this and no clear runner-up waiting in the wings."