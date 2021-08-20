Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Big sister Stormi Webster has a nice ring to it.
Yes, you read that right: Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child, multiple sources confirm to E! News. It's an exciting announcement the on again, off again duo have been hoping for since welcoming Stormi in February 2018.
"Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently," an insider told E! News back in May 2019. "She would love to have another baby with Travis. She feels like she was truly meant to be a mother."
However, plans changed and by the end of 2019, Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, decided to press pause on their relationship. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️" the beauty mogul tweeted in October 2019. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."
Although they briefly went their separate ways, the duo remained united as co-parents and, over time, found their way back to each other romantically.
In June, the Grammy nominee professed his love for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star while attending the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit. During his acceptance speech, Travis—who brought Kylie and Stormi along as his dates—gave a shout-out to his two favorite girls: "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."
After the event, a source confirmed to E! News that their relationship was back on track. "Kylie and Travis are very happy and acting like a couple again," the source said. "They hold hands and are affectionate. They aren't shy about showing their love for another. They support each other and are a constant in each other's lives."
Another source added that the pair picked up right where they left off. As the insider explained, "Neither of them has been interested in anyone else over the last year and really love being a family unit together."