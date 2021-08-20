Mike Richards Stepping Down as Jeopardy! Host

Watch : "Jeopardy!'s" Mike Richards Addresses Controversial Past

Jeopardy! is without a permanent host once again.



Less than 24 hours after issuing an apology for past sexist remarks made on a podcast, Mike Richards has announced he is stepping down from becoming the quiz show's newest host.



In a statement addressed to the long-running show's staff, which was obtained by E! News on Aug. 20, Richards wrote, "It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter. As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role."



"However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show," he continued. "As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today."