Watch Key Make a Mind-Blowing Confession on Love in Paradise

Watch : "Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story" Exclusive

The end of the road.

A shocking sneak peek at Sunday's Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, airing Aug. 22, captures the moment when Key realizes Mark might not be the one for her. The duo first met a decade prior in Bocas del Toro, Panama, and while Mark supported Key through her drug addiction, he now hopes she will move to Huntington Beach, Calif. to start their future together.

"What do you want to do with us?" Mark asks Key in the exclusive preview clip.

Key opens up, "I don't think possible the idea to move to California. I can't do it. I am happy here. I am relaxed here."

While Mark is more than a "little surprised," he admits that he was hoping Key would change her mind. But, Key has a bombshell revelation.

"I don't know if I'm in love with you for a move to California," the fitness instructor states, as Mark accuses her of being "cold."

"I'm sorry," Key continues. "I'm very sincere with you."