Sand & Sparks Fly in Explosive Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story Trailer

Discovery+'s fan favorite franchise 90 Day Fiancé takes on summer vacation flings in the Caribbean for the ultimate summer spin-off series. Get the first look here!

Surf, sand...and soulmates? 

The latest (and sexiest!) 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, focuses on whether or not a vacation fling can turn into something serious. The docu-soap reality series follows four couples who found love in the Caribbean and hope to keep the sparks alive long-distance even after the summer ends. From Panama to Costa Rica, Jamaica to Barbados, will these singles want to leave their tropical paradises for their partners? 

In an exclusive sneak peek before the series premiere on July 18, it seems temptations are everywhere for these steamy couples. Illinois-based Aryanna falls for Jamaican boat tour guide Sherlon who works at a swingers resort. "The flesh is a weakness," Sherlon mutters while looking at other bikini-clad women. Yet a surprise pregnancy leads to unexpected plans—and Aryanna's friends are skeptical of Sherlon's intentions. 

"A decision made in the heat of the moment in paradise will impact the rest of my life," Aryanna cries as Sherlon calls their baby a "big mistake." 

In Barbados, Martine believes "people are always trying to throw themselves" at her charismatic DJ boyfriend Steven. "I want Steven to give me a reason to trust him," Martine, who is hoping a diamond ring will ease her worries about Steven's commitment to being faithful, explains. 

Another couple looking to give love a second shot after almost a decade apart is Mark and Key. "I let Key get away one and I'm not going to let that happen again," Mark says of his Panama love before giving her an ultimatum to relocate to California. 

"I love you but don't rush me," Key warns. 

90 Day fans will also certainly cringe at Amber and her Costa Rican fiancé Daniel as she questions whether their love is real or if Daniel views her as a sugar mama.

Watch the explosive trailer above, and keep scrolling to get more details on the four couples!

Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story premieres on Discovery+ on July 18.

Discovery+
Aryanna & Sherlon

Illinois-based Aryanna fell for Jamaican boat tour guide Sherlon who also works at a swingers resort. Aryanna, now six months pregnant with Sherlon's baby, returns to the tropical paradise to convince him to move to the U.S. to raise their child. 

Discovery+
Mark & Key

Mark and Key first met in Bocas del Toro, Panama a decade ago but after years apart, do they still have a connection? Mark was there for Key when she overdosed and he wants her to relocate to Huntington Beach, California to be with him forever but Key is unsure if she truly loves Mark. 

Discovery+
Steven & Martine

Barbados-based DJ Steven has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Miami local Martine after meeting on a cruise ship three years ago. While the friends with benefits have been dance partners both in the clubs and in the sheets, Martine is heartbroken knowing that Steven recently cheated on her. She flies back to Barbados to confront his alleged infidelity.  

Discovery+
Amber & Daniel

Amber met Daniel in Costa Rica while on vacation and the duo are ready to get hitched. But will Daniel's financial situation and the couple's age difference get in their way of filing for the K-1 visa?

