All Aboard! Meet the Cast (and New Captain!) of Below Deck Season 9

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

They're going to need a bigger boat for all this drama.

Bravo's Emmy-nominated yachting series Below Deck is back for season nine with even choppier waters among the crew as the cast sets sail on the Caribbean. E! News can exclusively reveal the new cast photos for the beloved nautical reality show, which returns Monday, Oct. 25 and streams the next day on Peacock.

Superyacht My Seanna has anchor's away on the picturesque waters of St. Kitts, with returning cast member Eddie Lucas flexing his leadership skills as first officer and chef Rachel Hargrove working to redeem herself from a memorably dramatic charter last season. Will Rachel and Eddie put their differences aside for the sake of five-star service?

New yachties include chief stewardess Heather Chase, stews Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender and deckhands Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O'Dell. Plus, after an unexpected delay leaves Captain Lee stuck on land, new Captain Sean Meagher takes over with a "hands-on" management approach.