How Teyana Taylor Pulled Off Her Own Coming 2 America Premiere

Watch : We Got Love Teyana & Iman Hilarious RECAP (S1, E1)

Who says you need to have a red carpet at a movie premiere?

Teyana Taylor threw her own COVID-safe and family-friendly premiere party for her film Coming 2 America, and let's just say, we wish we had an invite!

Teyana hosted the cozy backyard screening at her "Auntie's 360 Compound," the production studio mansion that Teyana works at with her business partner Coco. The lavish estate was the perfect venue for a casual premiere party to celebrate the A-list film.

"When I said 'aunties,' aunties is me and Coco," Teyana explained on tonight's We Got Love premiere. "Me and Coco is a two-woman team. Coco went from a ballerina who auditioned for me to a full-grown partner. She is literally my dancer. Coco believed in all my crazy visions and my crazy dreams. It was literally two people that were passionate and believed in what we knew this was going to be, and we've been winning since."

However, the posh Coming 2 America fête had plenty of last minute prep, thanks to numerous staffing snafus. "I hate same day prepping," Teyana complained. "I've had a lot of frustrations with my team, but thank god it's kind of like an all-hands-on-deck situation over here."