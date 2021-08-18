Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Jost

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth to 1st Baby With Colin Jost

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are both parents.

The actress' rep confirmed to People on Wednesday, Aug. 18 that the couple recently welcomed their first baby together. No other details were immediately available.

In a Hollywood surprise, the couple was able to keep the pregnancy private. But during a recent comedy show, Colin dropped a hint that his family was growing. "Colin made the announcement from the [Ridgefield Playhouse] stage," an audience member recently shared with E! News. "He played two sold out shows on Sunday [Aug. 15] and casually dropped that he and Scarlett are expecting soon."

News of the special milestone in the Black Widow actress and Saturday Night Live star's relationship comes several months after they tied the knot in a private October 2020 ceremony.

While Colin is officially a first-time dad, Scarlett co-parents her 6-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Last fall, Meals on Wheels America was first to announce Scarlett and Colin's newlywed status.