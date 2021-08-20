TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

The TV Scoop Awards are back and ready to celebrate the best television had to offer in 2020 and 2021!

Once again, we're honoring the best dramatic performances, reality stars, comedies and more by inviting you to vote for your favorites. Starting on Monday, Aug. 23, you'll be able weigh in on the most impactful TV moments of the year with multiple polls launching multiple times a week until Thursday, Sept. 2.

And, in typical TV Scoop Awards fashion, we're kicking off this year's voting with the Best Fandom category. Launching alongside the Best New 2020–2021 Show category, you'll have plenty of time to fight for your favorite fandom to earn the No. 1 spot.

Remember, the polls close on Friday, Sept. 3 and you can vote as many times as you want. So tell your friends, family and even your enemies to come and support your favorite shows, scenes and stars.