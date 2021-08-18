Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Ant Anstead Breaks Silence on "Secret" Romance With Renée Zellweger

Watch: Ant Anstead Plays Coy About Dating Renee Zellweger

These two are driving off into the sunset. 

Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host Ant Anstead exclusively confirmed his romance with this season's celeb guest star Renée Zellweger during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 18. The couple fell for each other while filming the Discovery+ docu-series, but Ant was determined to keep their relationship under wraps for as long as possible. 

"Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there," Ant explained this morning. "But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She's a super pro and she can weld." 

Yet, even Ant's Joyride co-host Cristy Lee was surprised at his blossoming love with Renée.

"I mean, honestly I'm disappointed, because I thought her and I were going to start dating afterwards," Cristy joked. "I was like, 'Wait, Ant, what?' But she was amazing. We worked on some awesome projects. The sparks that I saw flying were definitely the sparks with the welder and the grinder, pulling the roof off the Ford Bronco. She just got right in there." 

Fellow celeb guest James Marsden took home the title of most impressive A-lister, though, "hands down," according to Ant. "I mean, that guy rolled up his sleeves," he gushed. "James' build is super ambitious."

And, one celebrity certainly did not want to get down in dirty in the garage: Mary J. Blige. "If you're going to do a car show, at least get some oil on you," Ant joked. "I was desperate for Mary to do an oil change!"

Watch the full interview above to hear about more standout stars like Danny Trejo and Tony Hawk, plus get a sneak peek at Renée and Ant working together and find out why Ant won't be deleting any pics of ex Christina Haack from his Instagram anytime soon. 

Celebrity IOU: Joyride premieres Monday, Aug. 23 on Discovery+. 

