Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and More to Perform at 2021 MTV VMAs

Check out a preliminary list of performers for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as more details about the nominees.

By Corinne Heller Aug 18, 2021 6:00 PMTags
MusicAwardsMTV VMAsMachine Gun KellyOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: Necessary Realness: Is Olivia Rodrigo the New It-Girl?

Olivia Rodrigo and rocker Machine Gun Kelly are set to take over the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time.

The "drivers license" singer will make her debut at the annual award show next month with her performance, MTV announced on Wednesday, Aug. 18. At the 2021 ceremony, she is also nominated for her first VMA honors, five in total, including Artist of the Year, Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

MGK, who is nominated for the Best Alternative award again after winning the category last year, will perform his new single "papercuts" for the first time.

Returning performers include Lil Nas X, who is also nominated for five VMAs this year—including Video of the Year for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," as well as Camila Cabello, a recipient of four past VMAs. She will perform her single "Don't Go Yet" at the 2021 show.

Lorde, who last appeared at the VMAs in 2017, will also grace the stage again to perform her new single "Solar Power," which is nominated for one award.

photos
2020 MTV VMAs' Memorable Moments

Justin Bieber, who is not performing at the ceremony, leads the list of VMA nominees with seven nominations. Others competing for VMAs this year include Megan Thee Stallion, who received six nods, and Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake and Giveon, who like Olivia and Lil Nas X, all garnered five. (See a full list of nominations.)

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2

Abby Phillip Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Marcus Richardson

3

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacay

Fans can vote for nominees across 14 gender-neutral categories at vma.mtv.com through Friday, Sept. 3.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will air live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, MTV 2, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.

Trending Stories

1

Alex Rodriguez Reveals How His Daughters Are Coping After J.Lo Split

2

Drake Didn’t Expect This Side Effect After Getting COVID-19

3

Abby Phillip Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Marcus Richardson

4

All the Pics From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Mexican Vacay

5

Inside Jennifer Lopez's Heartfelt Gesture to Ben Affleck's Daughters

Latest News

Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and More to Perform at 2021 MTV VMAs

Jessica Simpson's New Family Pic Proves She's a Stylish Baseball Mom

Jessie James Decker Can’t Hold Back Tears As Daughter Starts School

Jared Padalecki Reveals the Story Behind Jensen Ackles Prequel Drama

The Secrets Behind Patrick Swayze's Most Memorable Roles

Lizzo Sounds Off on the Unfair Treatment She Faces

You're In: 15 Secrets About the Making of Accepted