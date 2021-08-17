11 Y2K Fashion Trends That Are Making a Comeback

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Did you peak in the early 2000s? We can't relate, but we do miss the days where we could rock velour tracksuits, tinted glasses and platform sandals without a care in the world.
If you're with us, we have some good news! Those trends and more Y2K staples like babydoll crop tops, mini skirts, belly chains and camp jewelry are making a comeback just in time to cap off Hot Girl Summer.
Below, we rounded up 11 items that will help you relive your glory days and make you feel like hot stuff.
Ribbed Lace-Trimmed Dress
Whether you wear this dress alone or pair a white short sleeve tee underneath, you'll look and feel oh so trendy.
Powerpuff Sugar and Spice Cropped Tee
Rep Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom, aka our favorite girl squad of all time, on a daily basis. Who else watched on Powerpuff Girls religiously on weekend mornings?
Geometry Class Ring
Complete your Y2K fit with one (or five) of BonBonWhims' rings. We are obsessed with this one!
Rhinestone Juicy Couture Velour Joggers
Yep, Juicy Couture is back, baby! Maybe not in the way it was in the early 2000s, but we will take any excuse to wear those comfortable velour tracksuits. Even better, "Juicy Forever" is embellished on the rear.
Short Pleated Skirt
Pleated skirts are one of the most versatile styles. Pair it with a crop tee or cardigan for an easy go-to look.
Alloy Heart Waist Chain Belt
This heart waist chain belt will compliment your low-rise jeans or mini skirt.
Steve Madden Harlin Slide Sandal
We appreciate any opportunity to add some inches given we are on the shorter end. These jelly-like slide sandals will make you feel like Barbie in the best way possible.
SHEIN X Hello Kitty and Friends Cartoon Graphic Raw Trim Button Fly Denim Skirt
A Hello Kitty denim skirt? Umm count us in! This one from SHEIN (Alabama Rush Tok voice) is perfect for a Y2K-themed party.
Beaded Phone Lanyard Wrist Strap - 6-Pieces
This 6-piece beaded phone wrist strap set is a steal! These must-have accessories will instantly upgrade your mirror selfies.
Mini Butterfly Hair Clips - 100 Pieces
Decorate your mane with these adorably fun clips, but make sure to store them in a safe place because we can still remember the pain that comes with accidentally stepping on one of these baddies.
Unisex 90's Style Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses by FeysAccessories
These sunglasses are so hot! Roll down your windows, play some JoJo and wear these shades when you're driving around town.
