Remember When Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Pulled Off A Secret Hawaiian Wedding?

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Is Married! 7 Things to Know About His New Wife

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." So said the titular Harry in Nora Ephron's 1989 classic When Harry Met Sally. And Dwayne Johnson, basically.

The 17-time WWE champ turned eminently bankable movie star was "only kidding" when he initially cracked to Ellen DeGeneres that the reason he and bride Lauren Hashian held their nuptials roughly an hour and a half after the sun began to rise over the Hawaiian island of Kauai was because "I had the 8 o'clock workout."

Because, of course, the real answer was that he was just ready. "We wanted to have an early-morning wedding," he explained in that December 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "That way we said the vows, get it over with, then by 10, 11 o'clock, we're hanging, we're having brunch with the family, and we had it done."