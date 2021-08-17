Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Singer Kris Wu Arrested on Suspicion of Rape in China

On Aug. 16, pop star and actor Kris Wu was arrested in China on suspicion of rape following an accusation from a then-17-year-old girl.

Singer Kris Wu was arrested on Monday, Aug. 16 on suspicion of rape stemming from an allegation of having sex with a then-17-year-old girl while she was intoxicated.

According to the Associated Press, the prosecutor's office of the district of Chaoyang in Beijing, China issued a statement on Monday, Aug. 16 confirming the 30-year-old Chinese-Canadian star's arrest, although no specific charges were shared.

Back on Aug. 1, Chinese police stated that the star had been detained as authorities investigated accusations that Kris "repeatedly lured young women" into having sex with him, according to the Associated Press. 

Kris, a former member of the K-pop boy band Exo, was born in the city of Guangzhou in China before moving to Vancouver in Canada. He is a Canadian citizen, according to the statement released by police.

In light of the accusations against Kris, brands Bulgari and Porsche have confirmed to E! News that they've dropped their deals with the star.

Kris previously issued a statement to social media responding to the claims. "There was no 'groupie sex'! There was no 'underage'!" he posted in June, per the Associated Press. "If there were this kind of thing, please everyone relax, I would put myself in jail!"

The posts seem to have since been deleted.

The performer debuted as a member of Exo in 2012. In 2018, he released the solo album Antares, which included singles featuring Travis Scott and Jhené Aiko, respectively.

He had roles in the 2017 films xXx: Return of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, opposite Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne

Singer Kris Wu Arrested on Suspicion of Rape in China

