Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Not Back Together Despite Reconciliation Claim

Here's the truth: True Thompson's parents are not dating, despite reports to the contrary.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson remain friendly, but are not back together, multiple sources exclusively tell E! News. Rumors spread that they might be giving it another go after the couple took their 3-year-old daughter, True, to a screening of Paw Patrol with Kim Kardashian last week. The basketball star was also seen leaving another round of flirty emojis on Khloe's Instagram pics (but what else is new?).
So, what's really going on? "They are telling people they aren't back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with True," shares a source to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.
The insider denies that Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, are romantic following their split in June, but notes that she "will always have feelings towards Tristan." According to the insider, "It's hard for her and she wishes these weren't the circumstances."
Khloe has been planning a lot of family outings and has been including Tristan in her plans, the source explains, adding that she's "very cordial" with her ex.
"She wants him around and they talk every day," says the insider. "Khloe has forgiven him for what he's done and would rather just be on good terms with him."
A second source confirms they are "not together" but continue to co-parent True.
The on-again-off-again stars started dating again last fall, and he has tried to make it up to her after being linked to cheating accusations.
Now, a third source close to both Khloe and Tristan exclusively tells E! News what their relationship will look like going forward. Specifically, this weekend's movie night "isn't the first, nor will it be the last time" they will be photographed together with their daughter.
"They have a healthy co-parenting relationship where they put their daughter first," the third source shares.
They are "fully aligned" when it comes to prioritizing True, per the third insider: "It's very important to Khloe that True has a relationship with her dad and that her parents get along. The truth isn't juicy or exciting but that is the truth."
Earlier this month, Tristan was traded to the Sacramento Kings from the Boston Celtics, meaning they'll both be living in California and he'll be closer to Khloe's home in the Los Angeles area.
After the career move, he shared a cryptic post about experiencing change in life. "Some people will judge you for changing," he wrote on Aug. 14. "Some people will celebrate you for growing. Choose your circle wisely."
Kim weighed in to joke that Tristan is like a "Jamaican Canadian prophet."
