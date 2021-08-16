Lil Wayne Reflects on Childhood Suicide Attempt At Age 12

The following year, in 1995, Wayne was signed to Cash Money Records, becoming the youngest rapper on the label. The musician has referenced the incident in his music before, including his lyrics in Solange's 2016 single, "Mad."

"And when I attempted suicide, I didn't die," he rapped. "I remember how mad I was on that day, Man, you gotta let it go before it get up in the way. Let it go, let it go."