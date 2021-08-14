Shenae Grimes Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Josh Beech

Shenae Grimes is now a mom of two!

The former 90210 actress just gave birth to her second child and first son with husband Josh Beech on Friday, Aug. 13, officially making her a mother of two. She shared the announcement on Instagram a day later, alongside photos of their baby boy and a pic of herself breastfeeding him in the hospital.

"Kingsley Taylor Beech," Shenae wrote. "Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!"



Josh commented, "Woohooo!!! Beautiful beautiful beautiful. Love youuuuuuu."

Shenae first announced the news of her second pregnancy on Valentine's Day this year, saying, "Here we go again!!!"

The star continued, "We're feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn't have come at a better time. We've just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now."