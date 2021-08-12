What Britney Spears' Mom Thinks of Jamie Spears' Latest Conservatorship Move

Watch : Britney Spears's Dad Jamie Agrees to Step Down as Conservator

Lynne Spears is reacting to Jamie Spears' latest legal move.

In a court filing obtained by E! News on Aug. 12, Britney Spears' father said he is open to stepping down as conservator of the singer's estate.

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right," the filing stated, "but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court."

Jamie and his legal team stated in court documents that they intend "to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator." Jamie's lawyer added that his client "does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

The matter is expected to be discussed and potentially finalized during a court hearing on Sept. 29.

Soon after the news broke, Britney's mom reacted to the filing in a statement through her attorney. "Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down," her attorney Gladstone N Jones, III said in a statement to E! News. "Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost 3 years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment."