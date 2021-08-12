Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

What Britney Spears' Mom Thinks of Jamie Spears' Latest Conservatorship Move

According to a new court filing, Jamie Spears "is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters."

Lynne Spears is reacting to Jamie Spears' latest legal move.

In a court filing obtained by E! News on Aug. 12, Britney Spears' father said he is open to stepping down as conservator of the singer's estate.

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right," the filing stated, "but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court."

Jamie and his legal team stated in court documents that they intend "to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator." Jamie's lawyer added that his client "does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

The matter is expected to be discussed and potentially finalized during a court hearing on Sept. 29.

Soon after the news broke, Britney's mom reacted to the filing in a statement through her attorney. "Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down," her attorney Gladstone N Jones, III said in a statement to E! News. "Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost 3 years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment."

Back on July 26, Britney's new attorney Mathew Rosengart filed the official court petition to request that Jamie be removed as conservator of her estate. Matthew would react to Jamie's latest legal move in a statement to E! News.

"We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney," he shared on Aug. 12. "We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others."

Matthew continued, "We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future."

In Jamie's response to the petition filed last month, his team wrote that Britney was "in crisis" and "desperately in need of help" when the conservatorship first began in 2008.

"Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress," Jamie's legal team wrote in court documents. "Mr. Spears came to his daughter's rescue to protect her. Mr. Spears has always done what he believes was in his daughter's best interests."

