This Love in Paradise Star Refuses a K-1 Visa in a 90 Day First: Find Out Why

Watch : Exclusive: Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story Peek

Well, this is a 90 Day Fiancé first.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the Sunday, Aug. 15, episode of spin-off Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, dad-to-be Sherlon wants to hold off on getting engaged to baby mama Aryanna and applying for the K-1 visa. The vacation acquaintances realized Aryanna was expecting after just spending a few days together; now, Sherlon is forced to confront his fears about settling down with someone he barely knows.

"Like, marriage is forever and there's no way I can know in 17 days what forever is like," he explains. Instead of a typical fiancé K-1 visa, Sherlon is hoping to be in the U.S. only for the birth of his child through a standard tourist visa.

"So basically, I do four months, come back and wait another month or two and then come back for another four months," the Jamaican resident sums up. "I think that's what I have to do. The tourist visa eliminates that pressure of me getting married. So, like, I can go there and visit and build a relationship until I am sure that she's the girl I want to spend my life with."