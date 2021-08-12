Lana Condor Recalls Her Close Friends Not Knowing About Asian Violence

Watch : Lana Condor: Must-See Moments That Make Us LOVE Her

For Lana Condor, "stopping is not an option."

Amid the rise in violence nationwide against the Asian community since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Vietnam-born actress, 24, is both processing the pain and pushing forward. "When I speak with other people [in the Asian community], we grieve together, then we pick each other up and tell each other to keep going because that's the only thing to do," she told Shape. "You keep going or you stop." For the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star, it's the former.

Compounding the trauma of hate crimes and violence against AAPI citizens is the lack of awareness in other communities. "I think many people are in denial," she said, "or believe violence against Asians isn't a real thing."

That lack of awareness extended to Condor's inner circle. "Even some of my close friends weren't aware of what was going on," she said.

Although the actress, who was adopted and moved to the U.S. at 4 months old, understands the importance of speaking up, she also advocates for the Asian community through her work in Hollywood.