Pretty Little Liars' Ian Harding Privately Married Sophie Hart Almost 2 Years Ago

Ian Harding's Pretty Little Liars character was known for keeping secrets, and as it turns out, the actor himself is equally skilled at keeping things quiet.

A source connected to the 34-year-old star tells E! News exclusively that he and longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart quietly tied the knot nearly two years ago, with the wedding ceremony taking place back in October 2019.

In an Instagram post from earlier this month, the performer, known for playing Ezra Fitz on the popular Freeform series, shared a carousel of pics showing himself resting in both a wicker chair and in a net attached to a tree. His post included a close-up image of the tree pic, which made it clear he was wearing a ring on that finger.

"Back in LA and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets)," Ian captioned the post.

In February, the star posted a throwback shot to Instagram of himself on a road trip that also offered a subtle glimpse at his wedding ring. "#fbf To road trips, beards, and the truck that photobombed this shot. (And nearly killed me...)," he wrote at the time.