2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSMeghan MarkleKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Recording of Daughter Comforting Her Amid Britney Spears Drama

Many Britney Spears fans have criticized her sister in recent months amid the pop star's legal battle. In a new audio clip, Jamie Lynn Spears' toddler daughter offers some comforting words.

By Corinne Heller Aug 08, 2021 5:50 PMTags
FamilyBritney SpearsControversyJamie Lynn SpearsCeleb Kids

Jamie Lynn Spears is leaning on her family for support following criticism by many of Britney Spears' fans and by the singer herself on social media.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum posted on her Instagram Story an audio recording of her 3-year-old daughter Ivey comforting her. The clip, which contains captions, was shared twice, with a "sound on" sticker added to the second story.

"It'll be okay, Mom," Ivey tells her mother. "It has to be okay, Mom."

Jamie Lynn replies, "Oh, thank you, baby."

The former Nickelodeon star's video comes amid negative posts made to and about Jamie Lynn on social media as Britney continues her legal battle against her conservatorship.

As Britney wages a legal battle to try to remove their father, Jamie Spears, as a co-conservator, fans continue to accused Jamie Lynn and other family members for allegedly failing to support the singer and for reportedly taking advantage of her. Jamie Lynn has publicly voiced her support for her older sister on social media and has denied being paid by her.

photos
Jamie Lynn Spears & Britney Spears' Sister Moments

As a result of the negative posts directed towards her, Jamie Lynn has turned off comments on all Instagram posts that she's shared in recent months. In earlier ones and on Twitter, many Britney fans have launched insults and profanity at Jamie Lynn, as well as made accusations against her and calls to #FreeBritney. The country singer, a mom of two daughters, has also signaled that she and her children have received death threats.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito in Daring Outfit at Kanye West's Event

2

See Jessica & Ashlee Simpson’s Daughters Twinning in Matching Dresses

3

Josh and Shannon Quit Love Island After His Sister Dies

Criticism of Britney's family has increased since she spoke out publicly in a court hearing about her personal and legal turmoil in late June. She slammed her family for adopting what she called her "abusive" conservatorship since it was implemented 13 years ago following a psychiatric hospitalization, and pleaded for it to end entirely.

After the hearing, Britney, 39, also began voicing opinions about her family on Instagram. In mid-July, she wrote, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!"

Jamie did not comment on her post.

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

In late June, just days after the hearing, Jamie Lynn said in an Instagram video, in response to criticism from fans, "Maybe I didn't support [Britney] the way the public may have liked me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after."

Instagram / Jamie Lynn Spears

As for the sisters' dad, his attorney has said Jamie would not be resigning as Britney's co-conservator and also told CNN in March, "Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Goes Incognito in Daring Outfit at Kanye West's Event

2

See Jessica & Ashlee Simpson’s Daughters Twinning in Matching Dresses

3

Josh and Shannon Quit Love Island After His Sister Dies

4

See Every Epic Moment at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

5

Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Pay Tribute to Gianna by Recreating Photo

Latest News

See Every Epic Moment at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Audio of Daughter Telling Her "It'll Be Okay"

Trevor Moore, The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder, Dead at 41

Julie Bowen Helps Save Woman Who Fainted in a Utah National Park

These Are the Athletes We'll Still Be Rooting For After the Olympics

Hurry, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends Today

Fix Up Your Home With Joanna Gaines' Fall Hearth & Hand Drop