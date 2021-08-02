See Kim Kardashian Bare Her Bum in a Sizzling Thong Bikini

Watch : Why Kim Kardashian Isn't Into TikTok Dancing

Embracing her "beach"-iness!

Kim Kardashian showed off her "resting beach face" with two steamy Instagram pics on Monday, Aug. 2. The SKIMS founder bared her toned rear-end in the first pic as she glanced over her shoulder on a pristine beach, followed by a snapshot of Kim walking towards the camera with her hands in her hair.

The mother of four racked up plenty of hilarious comments in just minutes thanks to her cheeky caption (and even cheekier pics). Scott Disick wrote, "What a beach," while Kim's bestie Foodgod aka Jonathan Cheban agreed: "You are such a Beach!!!"

Swimsuit designer Sara Foster even quipped, "For the love of god I will never wear a bathing suit next to you...Maybe a wetsuit."

Kim really bared all over this past weekend. Prior to sharing her steamy and sandy bikini pics, Kim posed in SKIMS lingerie sets to promote her brand via Instagram Stories. "So obsessed with our @skims cotton jersey collection," Kim added to a mirror selfie in a white crop top and matching underwear.