2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Wins Flashback Friday With Iconic Old Fitting Photos

By Alyssa Ray Jul 23, 2021 8:36 PMTags
FashionKim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsNostalgia
Watch: Kim Kardashian Ends Photo Shoot After Feeling Like "World Is Over"

A fitting choice for flashback Friday.

On Friday, July 23, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share several snaps of her best past looks. In the throwback pics, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was the epitome of 2010s fashion. We're talking chunky statement jewelry, an oversized white t-shirt, skinny black pants and more. You may even recognize a couple of these ensembles from KUWTK!

Alongside the photo series, the reality TV star-turned-businesswoman wrote, "Fitting Archive".

Unsurprisingly, we aren't the only ones obsessed with these archived photos. For starters, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn declared in the comments, "Invented style." Even Relatively Nat & Liv's Olivia Pierson commented, "You are so cuteeeeeee."

You can say that again! Of course, Kim's longtime collaborator and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic offered up a simple, "Omg."

This isn't the first time that Kim has made her fans nostalgic with her throwback posts.

photos
Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

In fact, heading into season 19 of KUWTK, Kim shared an epic pic from 2006 featuring herself, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian in itty-bitty bikinis. At the time, Kim captioned the picture, "Trifecta 2006."

Trending Stories

1

German Gymnasts Debut Olympic Unitards Ahead of Opening Ceremony

2

Kanye West Sings About "Losing My Family" in Impassioned New Song

3

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Reacts to Those Vacation Pics

Take a peek at Kim's latest nostalgic upload above and find more of her best looks below.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Don't Be a Grinch

Social media had a lot to say about Kim's Christmas outfit—couture Schiaparelli outfitted with a leather bodice featuring six-pack abs and a matching green silk velvet skirt—but she remained unphased.

 

Instagram
Chic Celebrations

Kim rang in the big 4-0 in a gold vintage Vivienne Westwood gown.

Instagram
All Balmain

Modeling vintage Balmain—a crop top with shoulder pads and a pair of thigh-high biker shorts—Kim dubbed herself a "Balmain Barbie" in Sept. 2020.

 

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Cream Dream

Kim attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party in a dramatic ruffled cream gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
PCAs Perfection

The E! star looks gorgeous in mint at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

JC Olivera/WireImage
Black Velvet

Kim showed up to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys in a simple black one-shoulder velvet dress.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Soaked

Kim won the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in this dripping wet latex look by Thierry Mugler.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Optical Illusion

For the 2018 E! PCAs, Kim went with a psychedelic, skin-tight sheer number that made us do a double take.

Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock
Good News

Stop the presses! The headline-making star wears a newspaper printed skirt with a matching Dior bag at a Levi's denim event in NYC.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
All Strapped In

It seems nearly impossible to avoid a nip slip in this barely there vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler cut-out dress, but somehow Kim managed to pull off this strappy, boob-baring look without a wardrobe malfunction!

BAHE / BACKGRID
Trendsetter

Kim almost certainly let the charge in making bike shorts "in" again.

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image
Vintage Versace

Kim's cleavage was the star of the amfAR Gala red carpet in this daring, super low-cut black vintage Versace dress from the fashion house's 1991 collection. The eye-popping design oozes sex appeal and definitely commands attention.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Latex Lady

Kim ensured that her pin-up status remained in tact in this pink skin-tight latex mini dress by Atsuko Kudo.

Chesnot/WireImage
Louis Vuitton Don's Wife

In true Mrs. West fashion, this star's look, designed by Off-White's Virgil Abloh, was a statement piece at the Louis Vuitton men's show. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
The Chalice

If you were at the 2018 Met Gala, we're sure your eyes were locked in on Kim's shimmering tight Versace number!

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Balmain Babe

Kim looked drop-dead-gorgeous at a Balmain party in this tiny white crop top and sheer bedazzled skirt.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Fashion Jackpot!

Kim stepped out to celebrate her friend's success wearing a vintage Jeremy Scott money-covered trench, matching boots and a crystal Judith Leiber money purse.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA
Blazin'

Mrs. West donned an all-black blazer ensemble sans shirt at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Bare Faced in Balenciaga

For a Balenciaga fashion show, Kim went makeup free in an off-the-shoulder Balenciaga trench and black and white grid-print Balenciaga boots.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Warrior Goddess

Nothing says Greek empress more than this beige crop top and skirt ensemble. The look was paired with white heels and Christian Billets cuffed bracelets. Way to slay, Kim. 

Jackson Lee / Splash News
She's On The Move

This beauty mogul is dressed to kill in this leather trouser and corset set paired with strappy heels. 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot
Cut-Out Queen

Kim attends The Tot holiday party in LA in a sleek light gray tank dress with a sexy stomach cut-out.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sparkling Mama

The reality star hosts Las Vegas' Hakkasan nightclub's third anniversary.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Oh Baby!

Kim wowed in this white Valentino caped gown that accentuated her growing baby bump at the 2015 InStyle awards in Los Angeles.

Andrew Parsons/i-Images/ZUMA Wire
Hot Pants

Kim bares it all in this Laquan Smith ensemble for the DailyMailOnline Yacht Party during the 2015 Cannes film festival.

AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau
Gold Goddess

Also while in Cannes, Kim sports a business-glam Balmain ensemble for the Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival .

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Met Magic

At the 2015 Met Gala in New York City Kim flaunted it all in this feathered and embellished sheer Roberto Cavalli gown.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
Hello Gorgeous

In a high-slit and low-plunging gown, Kim looked glamorous at the 2015 Grammys.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF
Oscar Worthy

Kardashian—donning a Celia Kritharioti ball gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels—is a vision in red at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, held during the 2014 Academy Awards.

Brian Prahl / Splash News
Ball Gown Chic

Mrs. West wows at the Vienna Ball in a two-toned Ralph Rucci stunner featuring a metallic skirt and sheer panel cut-outs along the bodice.

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

For more of Kim, binge past episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

German Gymnasts Debut Olympic Unitards Ahead of Opening Ceremony

2

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Reacts to Those Vacation Pics

3

Kanye West Sings About "Losing My Family" in Impassioned New Song

4

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini

5

How Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa's Tension Reached Breaking Point

Latest News

Angelina Jolie Scores Legal Win in Brad Pitt Custody Battle

The MixtapE! Presents Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello & More New Music Musts

Kim Kardashian Wins Flashback Friday With Iconic Old Fitting Photos

Kanye West Sings About "Losing My Family" in Impassioned New Song

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns as the Face of Coach's New BAPE Collection

Jessica Alba Reveals Request Daughter Honor Made in Therapy Session

Ranking All of the Unforgettable Sex and the City Relationships