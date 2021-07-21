The 11 Best Summer Fragrances

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you are jet-setting across the globe or stuck at home, the summer months call for shaking up your day-to-day routine with new beauty products and fragrances.
Given temperatures are starting to rise, we can all agree things are getting sweaty. This means you'll need some backup when it comes to feeling and smelling fresh. In addition to choosing the right deodorant, picking a fragrance that not only masks odor but will empower you to walk into any room with confidence is the key to thriving during summer. Thankfully, there are so many perfumes on the market that will do just that.
Below, we rounded up 11 of the best scents that will transport you to your favorite summer destination without having to leave home!
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Chierosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
If you love Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, you'll love their hair and body fragrance mist. It offers the same addicting notes of pistachio and salted caramel that will make you feel like you're on vacation every day.
Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette & Hair Mist Set
We love the feminine blend of tuberose, orange blossoms and jasmine Diptyque's Do Son has to offer. It's a great year-round floral scent, but we associate it with the ease of the spring and summer months. Even better, you can get the fragrance and the accompanying hair mist as a set during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Vitae Cologne forte Eau de Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdjian's latest lineup of summer scents is giving their iconic Baccarat Rouge perfume a run for its money. Among the three scents part of the Cologne Forte collection, Aqua Vitae has become our go-to scent for the summer. With Italian bergamot oil and Italian mandarin oil on top, solar floral accord in the middle and a sensual musky accord for the base, you will become a compliment magnet. Trust us on this one! My sister told me I smelled amazing and she does not give compliments easily!
Shocks of Love Scent Tender Loving Care Fragrance
Designed to be experienced and not worn, this 100% organic and vegan fragrance by Shocks of Love is unique fragrance packed with an essential oil blend of frankincense, ginger, lavender, nutmeg, palmarosa and rosalina. Thanks to the calming yet refreshing mix of scents, it will help you ground yourself during the most hectic of days.
Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum
Byredo offers some of the most unforgettable scents on the market! Among our faves, we love Gypsy Water for the summer. The woody and aromatic scent offers a blend of bergamot, lemon, pepper, juniper berries, incense, pine needles, orris, amber, vanilla and sandalwood. It's so dreamy!
Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ Sailing Day
If you want a perfume that will really last, Maison Margiela 'Replica' fragrances are the way to go. Even if you're spending time at home, Sailing Day will help you feel like you're taking in the scenes of a coastal destination in Europe from a yacht thanks to notes of juniper essence and a unique aquatic accord.
Outremer Ocean Eau De Toilette
We picked up this perfume when we were in line to check out at Anthropologie and decided to give it a try. With notes of sea salt atop an aromatic marine base, you would think this fragrance costs a lot more than $18. It performs well, and makes a great gift for yourself and other fragrance lovers!
Twilly d'Hermès - Twilly Eau Ginger Eau de Parfum
Luxury fashion house Hermès just released the newest addition to their Twilly family of fragrances. The Twilly Eau Ginger delivers an unforgettable and joyful blend of vibrant peony, candied ginger, and a supple, lively cedar. It's a must for summertime and beyond!
Acqua di Parma Arancia di Capri
Transport yourself to the island of Capri with this fruity scent! With notes of sweet orange and mandarin mixed with creamy caramel and musk, you'll definitely reach for this on a daily basis.
MCM Eau de Parfum
MCM's inaugural fragrance does not disappoint! Offering a perfect mix of woody and floral notes, this captivating perfume is fitting for any gender.
Vilhelm Parfumerie Eau de Parfum - Poets of Berlin
Inspired by the late David Bowie, Poets of Berlin features a "captivating fusion of blueberry, lemon and green wild orris, with a rich base of vanilla, sandalwood and vetiver." After hearing fave reviews on TikTok, we'll be adding this one to our cart!
