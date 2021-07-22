Can This Love in Paradise: The Caribbean Couple Make It Work After Vacation?

This sweet escape vacay love may be coming to a sour end.
In an exclusive sneak peek at the Sunday, July 25 episode of tropical paradise 90 Day Fiancé spin-off Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, long-distance summer fling couple Steven and Martine discuss where their relationship stands once the vacay fun times are done.
"Three years ago when I met Steven, I was living in upstate New York and I was still in school," Martine explains in a confessional. "It was horrible, it was cold. Winter was long. I was miserable."
Martine sought the sun in Barbados, and fell for DJ Steven while on vacation. "Going to Barbados and seeing Steven, it was like a break," Martine continues. "It was perfect. It felt like a release, like an escape. But now, I live in Miami so I don't really need an escape anymore."
So, where does Steven now fit into Martine's life? Seems like she's ready to put a ring on it, but only if Steven can commit to a new and "grown up" Martine. "Now I'm building my own life and I want Steven to be part of that," she adds.
Martine asks if Steven would be interested in starting a serious relationship and relocating to be with her. "I can't do long distance anymore," Martine complains. "I'm so tired of it. It's trash. I have a boyfriend on vacation and when I get back, I'm single again."
Steven promises that he always misses Martine when she flies back to Miami, but he's blindsided by her proposition. "You know what, you never looked as though you wanted to take it to the next level," he responds.
Later in a confessional, Steven explains why he was caught off guard by Martine's statements. "She doesn't communicate things with me," he says. "It seems as though she had this plan to come here and speak to me about it after three years."
Martine stands her ground with the harsh truth: "The first two years, I was having a great time. It's not fun anymore," she states. "It's only fun when I'm on vacation. I want to be happy all the time, like year-round."
And if Steven doesn't want to commit, "let me do me then."
Watch the explosive clip above!
Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story airs Sundays on Discovery+.