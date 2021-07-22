Can This Love in Paradise: The Caribbean Couple Make It Work After Vacation?

Watch : "Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story" Exclusive

This sweet escape vacay love may be coming to a sour end.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Sunday, July 25 episode of tropical paradise 90 Day Fiancé spin-off Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, long-distance summer fling couple Steven and Martine discuss where their relationship stands once the vacay fun times are done.

"Three years ago when I met Steven, I was living in upstate New York and I was still in school," Martine explains in a confessional. "It was horrible, it was cold. Winter was long. I was miserable."

Martine sought the sun in Barbados, and fell for DJ Steven while on vacation. "Going to Barbados and seeing Steven, it was like a break," Martine continues. "It was perfect. It felt like a release, like an escape. But now, I live in Miami so I don't really need an escape anymore."

So, where does Steven now fit into Martine's life? Seems like she's ready to put a ring on it, but only if Steven can commit to a new and "grown up" Martine. "Now I'm building my own life and I want Steven to be part of that," she adds.