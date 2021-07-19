How Macaulay Culkin Helped Paris Jackson Nail Her American Horror Stories Audition

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

When Paris Jackson signed onto the American Horror Story spinoff, she knew she'd have to keep the details of her part under wraps. However, there was one person she felt she could confide in: Macaulay Culkin, her godfather and a fellow AHS alum.

"They were very, very uptight about the NDAs and things like that," Paris exclusively told E! News. "But I did figure, he signed an NDA, he's in the AHS family. I feel like if I could tell anyone, it would be him."

So, she asked the Home Alone star for advice on how to go about her audition. Macaulay's advice? Go big or go home. "He said overdo it at certain points," she recalled. "Kind of like, overact and kind of make it theatrical."

Clearly, the direction paid off as Paris landed the role of Maya in the two-episode premiere of American Horror Stories.