Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund & More In Heartbreaking Modern Love Season 2 Trailer

Anthology series Modern Love returns to Amazon Prime Video with a new ensemble cast including Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Minnie Driver, Lucy Boynton and more stars.

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 15, 2021 3:16 PMTags
TVAnna PaquinMinnie DriverGarrett HedlundKit Harington
Watch: "GoT" Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Boy

They say each love story is truly unique. 

Critically-acclaimed anthology series Modern Love returns to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 13 with a new star-studded cast—including plenty of our celeb crushes. Kit Harington woos Lucy Boynton while on a cross-country train ride in Ireland, and Garrett Hedlund and Anna Paquin spark a romance onscreen. Meanwhile, Minnie Driver gives a heartbreaking performance as a woman who lost the love of her life. 

"In this season, love breaks all the rules," the official press statement reads. "Each episode showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms."

Season two of Modern Love is based on eight real-life love stories, inspired by the famed New York Times column of the same name. From a formerly married couple finding their way back to one another, to two pals testing their friendship and a remarkably memorable one night stand, the series tackles missed connections, betrayals and of course, the triumph of love.

photos
Kit Harington & Rose Leslie: Romance Rewind

Featured actors include Gbenga AkinnagbeTom BurkeZoë ChaoGrace EdwardsDominique FishbackTobias MenziesSophie OkonedoLulu Wilson and more. Showrunner John Carney serves as writer, director and executive producer. Andrew Rannells directed an episode this season based upon a personal essay that he wrote for the column. 

Trending Stories

1

AJ McLean Details Britney Spears Interaction That “Broke” His Heart

2

Chrissy Teigen Details Mental Health Struggles After Being “Cancelled"

3
Update!

Inside Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus' Unexpected Love Story

Watch the first look trailer above!

Modern Love season two premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 13.

Trending Stories

1

AJ McLean Details Britney Spears Interaction That “Broke” His Heart

2

Chrissy Teigen Details Mental Health Struggles After Being “Cancelled"

3
Update!

Inside Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus' Unexpected Love Story

4

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Messages After Britney Spears’ Legal Win

5

Megan Fox Claps Back at "Uneducated" Critics Over Donald Trump Remarks

Latest News

See Vanessa Bryant's Pics of Daughters Wearing Kobe & Gianna's Jerseys

Exclusive

Stacey Silva Gives Relationship Update After Cheating Scandal

Exclusive

Ballerina Tiler Peck Is Living Your Childhood Dream—& We Tagged Along

Relive the Best Harry Potter Movie Moments Ever

How American Horror Story and Its Spinoff Are Different

See Kit Harington In Heartbreaking Modern Love Season 2 Trailer

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Messages After Britney Spears’ Legal Win