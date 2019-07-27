Some Modern Love is coming to Amazon.

The new anthology series stars Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Cristin Milioti, Gary Carr, Julia Garner and more, and tells stories based on a column in The New York Times of the same name, which features submitted essays on various love stories.

Each episode takes on a different column with different stars to tell stories about all kinds of love—platonic, familial, romantic, etc etc. Writers were paid $400 if their submissions were used, and now their submissions might just be seen on Amazon Prime.

Hathaway (in her first appearance since announcing her second pregnancy), Milioti, Carr, and ep and New York Times editor Daniel Jones took the stage at the 2019 TV Critics Association summer press tour to talk about the show, which debuts in October.