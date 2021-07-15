Simone Biles Jets Off to Tokyo Olympics With Teammate MyKayla Skinner

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

Simone Biles, get ready to say "Kon'nichiwa" to Tokyo.

The 24-year-old gymnast, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio games, just set off to compete in the 2020 Olympics, which kicks off on July 23. And of course, she brought fans along for the ride by giving a behind-the-scenes look at her flight to Japan on Wednesday, July 14.

"TOKYO BOUND w/ your new pilots," Simone teased of her latest adventure, while posing in the cockpit in a blue tank top.

Teammate MyKayla Skinner, 24, was by her side for the long journey across the Pacific. Pictured in a pink crew neck, she commented, "Cutest pilots everrr!!"

On MyKayla's Instagram Story, she shared another way she's getting hyped for the games: an Olympics-ready manicure featuring the famous rainbow rings. "See ya soon," MyKayla wrote, while giving her followers a view from her seat on the plane.

As for Simone, she kissed boyfriend Jonathan Owens goodbye before takeoff. As she wrote on her Insta Story, "Bye I love you so much." He reposted it and wrote back, "See you in a few weeks, go kill it in Tokyo."