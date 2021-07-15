Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Simone Biles Jets Off to Tokyo Olympics With Teammate MyKayla Skinner

Simone Biles is officially Tokyo-bound! The gymnastics icon posted a photo of herself and fellow Team USA athlete MyKayla Skinner in the cockpit of their plane, as they head to Japan for the Olympics.

Simone Biles, get ready to say "Kon'nichiwa" to Tokyo.

The 24-year-old gymnast, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio games, just set off to compete in the 2020 Olympics, which kicks off on July 23. And of course, she brought fans along for the ride by giving a behind-the-scenes look at her flight to Japan on Wednesday, July 14.

"TOKYO BOUND w/ your new pilots," Simone teased of her latest adventure, while posing in the cockpit in a blue tank top. 

Teammate MyKayla Skinner, 24, was by her side for the long journey across the Pacific. Pictured in a pink crew neck, she commented, "Cutest pilots everrr!!"

On MyKayla's Instagram Story, she shared another way she's getting hyped for the games: an Olympics-ready manicure featuring the famous rainbow rings. "See ya soon," MyKayla wrote, while giving her followers a view from her seat on the plane. 

As for Simone, she kissed boyfriend Jonathan Owens goodbye before takeoff. As she wrote on her Insta Story, "Bye I love you so much." He reposted it and wrote back, "See you in a few weeks, go kill it in Tokyo." 

Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

Last week, the self-described pizza connoisseur and dog mom told Sports Illustrated how she silences any doubts in her mind about her successes and abilities. "I try not to be so hard on myself because I'm like, O.K., if I were in school and graduated, I feel like I'd be struggling with them, trying to find a job, trying to find out who I am, so it kind of eases my mind," she shared. "We're just all struggling to find out who we are and what we're good at, rather than what society tells us what we need to do."

Simone said the past year has allowed her to "relish" in all kinds of "emotions and phases" as she awaited the return of the Olympics this summer.

 

Soon, she'll be back on the floor with her teammates, who also include Jade CareyJordan ChilesSunisa Lee and Grace McCallum

Get to know all of Team USA's gymnastics stars below. 

Simone Biles

Age: 24

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

What to Know: Simply put, she's the GOAT. Not only does Simone have five Olympic medals (a figure that's bound to increase in Tokyo), she's the most decorated American gymnast of all time. 

Sam Mikulak

Age: 28

Hometown: Newport Coast, California

What to Know: This two-time Olympian and six-time national all-around champ is a prominent mental health advocate within the sport. After a series of devastating losses between 2013 and 2018, Sam turned to a sports psychologist, who helped him prioritize gratitude over perfection. 

Sunisa Lee

Age: 18

Hometown: St. Paul, Minnesota

What to Know: Suni is preparing for a major comeback after an incredibly tough 2020. Not only were her Olympic dreams dashed, the incoming Auburn University freshman broke her foot and lost two family members to COVID-19 just weeks apart. Now she's making history as the first Hmong American athlete to rep the U.S. at the Olympics. 

Brody Malone

Age: 21

Hometown: Summervile, Georgia

What to Know: The Stanford University student emerged as the breakout star of the men's gymnastics team after placing first at the Olympic trials. Brody's longtime girlfriend was present as he clinched a spot on Team USA, describing him on Instagram as the "most deserving person I have ever met."

Jordan Chiles

Age: 20

Hometown: Vancouver, Washington

What to Know: After nearly quitting gymnastics in 2018, Jordan got a second chance at rediscovering her passion for the sport when Simone Biles convinced her to move to Texas to train alongside her. What blossomed was a beautiful friendship that's sure to only grow stronger at the Games. 

Yul Moldauer

Age: 24

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado 

What to Know: Yul, who was adopted from South Korea as a baby, has used his platform to bring attention to the recent rise in anti-Asian hate. In March, the University of Oklahoma grad detailed an incident in which a woman driving next to him yelled, "Go back to China." He told Today of the experience, "It hurts to know that you have to represent people who have discrimination in them. You represent the entire country when you wear the U.S. flag on your jersey."

MyKayla Skinner

Age: 24

Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona

What to Know: After making the Rio 2016 team as an alternate, the pressure was on for the University of Utah alum to stick her last chance at Olympic glory. Over the past year, Mykayla overcame an Achilles injury and a bout with pneumonia that required hospitalization. Her hard work paid off, making her the oldest female U.S. Olympic gymnast since 2004. 

Shane Wiskus

Age: 22

Hometown: Spring Park, Minnesota

What to Know: Following a disappointing appearance at the 2021 U.S. Championships, Shane redeemed himself at the trials to secure a spot on Team USA. In September, he made headlines after leaving the University of Minnesota to train in Colorado because the school cut its men's gymnastics program.

Grace McCallum

Age: 18

Hometown: Isanti, Minnesota

What to Know: In early 2021, the teen was forced to take precious time away from the gym following hand surgery, during which she had a plate and seven screws installed. The obstacle only improved Grace's focus heading into the Olympic trials. As she described to FloGymnastics.com, "I know it'll be hard, but it'll all be worth it in the end."

Alec Yoder

Age: 24

Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

What to Know: The men's gymnastics selection committee picked the Utah State University alum for an individual spot. Following the death of his coach, Gene Watson, in April 2020, Alec vowed to achieve his Olympic dreams in his memory. "My goal was to win that Olympic medal and put it around your neck," he wrote on Facebook. "I'll keep training towards that goal Gene. That's what you would want."

Jade Carey

Age: 21

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

What to Know: Jade will only compete in individual events at the Tokyo Olympics, having qualified through the Apparatus World Cup Series in 2018, 2019 and 2020. In doing so, she forfeited the opportunity to participate in the team competition.

