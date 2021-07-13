2021 Emmy Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises

It's rare that an award show turns out exactly how you hoped. So, it's not as if we were totally surprised by the 2021 Emmy nominations, which included some notable snubs and stunners.

Announced by father-daughter acting duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones on July 13, this year's batch of Emmy nominees featured some obvious frontrunners in the big categories—Olivia Colman from The Crown, Billy Porter from Pose and Kate Winslet from Mare of Easttown, to name a few.

However, the announcement did have some big surprises. For example, we did not expect Aidy Bryant to land a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, but we are so thrilled that she did.

Unfortunately, the day wasn't a celebration for everyone in Hollywood as some predicted contenders were left off the nominees list. Case in point: Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor received no love from the Emmys, even though her frequent scene partner Regé-Jean Page did. And how was Pedro Pascal left out of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category when The Mandalorian, where he plays the titular role, was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Make it make sense!