The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
2021 Emmy Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises

The 2021 Emmy Nominations have arrived and, we gotta say, there were several shocking additions and omissions in this year's crop of nominees.

It's rare that an award show turns out exactly how you hoped. So, it's not as if we were totally surprised by the 2021 Emmy nominations, which included some notable snubs and stunners.

Announced by father-daughter acting duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones on July 13, this year's batch of Emmy nominees featured some obvious frontrunners in the big categories—Olivia Colman from The CrownBilly Porter from Pose and Kate Winslet from Mare of Easttown, to name a few.

However, the announcement did have some big surprises. For example, we did not expect Aidy Bryant to land a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, but we are so thrilled that she did.

Unfortunately, the day wasn't a celebration for everyone in Hollywood as some predicted contenders were left off the nominees list. Case in point: Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor received no love from the Emmys, even though her frequent scene partner Regé-Jean Page did. And how was Pedro Pascal left out of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category when The Mandalorian, where he plays the titular role, was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Make it make sense!

For all of the snubs and surprises, scroll through the images below.

Hulu
SURPRISE

Aidy Bryant in Shrill, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

For its third and final season, Hulu's Shrill finally got some Emmys love through Aidy Bryant's nomination in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. Aidy also received a nomination in the Supporting Actress category for her work on Saturday Night Live.

Netflix
SNUB

Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Although Regé-Jean Page received a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama category, his other half on Bridgerton didn't receive an Emmy nod. While we may've loved Phoebe Dynevor's neck acting in the period drama, it didn't land her the nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

FX
SURPRISE

Mj Rodriguez in Pose, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

While there were murmurings that Mj Rodriguez would receive a nomination for her work as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in Pose, she wasn't necessarily a shoo-in. Thankfully, Mj found herself in the Lead Actress in a Drama series category, making history along the way. The Pose star is the first trans woman to be honored in a lead acting category.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
SNUB

Girls5eva, Outstanding Comedy Series and more

Unfortunately for the Peacock comedy, it received no nods from the Emmys. Girsl5eva was snubbed in the Outstanding Comedy Series category and the shows stars, including Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry, were MIA from the announcement too.

Lucasfilm Ltd.
SNUB

Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

We're kind of baffled by this one! The Mandalorian found itself nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, but the show's star Pedro Pascal wasn't nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor. He's the titular role...

For more Emmy news, click here.

