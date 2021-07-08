Princess Beatrice Aces Maternity Style With Must-See Wimbledon Look

Watch : Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

Princess Beatrice is serving looks at the 2021 Wimbledon games.

On Thursday, July 8, the Princess of York and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended the famed Wimbledon Tennis Championships. For the occasion, the pregnant royal wore a chic polka dot dress from the brand Self Portrait and a pair of sunglasses. Her Italian husband was just as dapper in a navy blue suit and tie.

The couple was joined in the royal box by Beatrice's cousin Sophie the Countess of Wessex. In between matches, Sophie and Beatrice were spotted chatting.

Beatrice and Edo's spirited outing comes just days before they're slated to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. Last July, the couple privately wed in a private ceremony at the The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

At the time, restrictions remained in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were able to see their granddaughter exchange vows in one of the Queen's gowns, which was specially tailored for the occasion.

Additionally, Beatrice wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, as it was the tiara Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.