Princess Beatrice Breaks Silence on Her Royal Wedding Day in Rare Tweet

Ahead of her three-month wedding anniversary, Princess Beatrice has finally spoken out about one of the biggest days of her life.
The royal daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew wed her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small private ceremony on July 17, two months after the coronavirus pandemic interfered with her previously planned May nuptials. After the low-key event at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Buckingham Palace confirmed they were married in a public statement.
On Friday, Oct. 16, the newlywed expressed her gratitude to the public in a rare tweet. "Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July," she wrote. "Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together."
The 32-year-old also reflected on wearing her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's dress for the special occasion as it is currently on display at Windsor Castle until mid-November.
"It was an honour to wear my grandmother's beautiful dress on my wedding day," Beatrice wrote. "I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle."
Thanks to the gown and tiara, the bride had the sweetest solution to the "something borrowed" wedding tradition.
"Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen," the royal family previously confirmed on Twitter. "The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947." Thanks to a photo of the British monarch in the dress from 1962, fans can see the subtle changes that were made for Beatrice's nuptials, including the addition of puff sleeves and a new hem.
And now, with the dress, shoes and a replica bouquet on display, fans can get an up-close look at the royal wedding ensemble—if they find themselves in England with a face mask, that is.