Princess Beatrice Breaks Silence on Her Royal Wedding Day in Rare Tweet

Ahead of her three-month wedding anniversary, Princess Beatrice has finally spoken out about one of the biggest days of her life.

The royal daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew wed her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small private ceremony on July 17, two months after the coronavirus pandemic interfered with her previously planned May nuptials. After the low-key event at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Buckingham Palace confirmed they were married in a public statement.

On Friday, Oct. 16, the newlywed expressed her gratitude to the public in a rare tweet. "Thank you to everyone who has sent in and tweeted their best wishes for our special day in July," she wrote. "Edo and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter together."

The 32-year-old also reflected on wearing her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's dress for the special occasion as it is currently on display at Windsor Castle until mid-November.