American Horror Stories Teases More Murder House & a Killer Santa in Haunting First Trailer

Fear takes a new form in American Horror Stories.
This is the spine-chilling promise at the heart of the new anthology series' first trailer, which was released on Thursday, July 8. Many have been curious about the American Horror Story spinoff as little is known about the show. That is, until recently.
In late June, FX on Hulu teased that the anthology series would be making its return to AHS season one's terrifying location: Murder House. And, as the first look below shows, there's plenty more horror to experience in the frightening home.
A woman notes in a voiceover, "You've heard all the stories about what happened here, right?"
As high-pitched screams wail in the background, another woman responds, "Yeah, like, Amityville Horror on crystal meth."
Before long, the latest Murder House resident is greeted by a Rubber Woman—a twist on the deadly Rubber Man that made appearances in seasons one and eight.
Of course, the series has more than Murder House to boast as, FX Chairman John Landgraf previously revealed, it's "a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode."
Case in point: The trailer goes on to tease a deadly drive-in theater and a killer Santa Claus. This may be the spinoff we didn't know we needed!
The new trailer comes only a day after the A-list cast, which includes Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Matt Bomer, Danny Trejo, Sierra McCormick, Kyle Reid Silverstein, Naomi Grossman and more, was announced for Ryan Murphy's latest project.
So, for a taste of the terror to come, watch the first look above.
American Horror Stories premieres July 15, exclusively on FX on Hulu.