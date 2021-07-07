Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Fierce Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Kamala Harris' Most Memed Moments

Ella Emhoff might be the second daughter of the United States, but she definitely is first in our hearts at Paris Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old, who just graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City, showed that she has more than just an eye for fashion when she walked the runway for Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection on July 7.

Vice President Kamala Harris's stepdaughter gave her Instagram followers a luxurious taste of what she experienced at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The first pic showed Emhoff modeling an oversized black blazer and extra-oversized black coat with her hair slicked back. Emhoff wore her signature glasses.

In the next slide, Emhoff posted a clip of her walking down the Balenciaga runway in her look. The last pic the model shared was of her footwear, which was concealed when she was walking the event.

She thanked Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia for the "truly amazing" presentation.