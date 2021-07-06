Gwen & BlakeBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos
Get to Know the Love Island USA Season 3 Cast With New Beach Pics & More

Ahead of the season three premiere of Love Island USA, which premieres July 7, take a closer look at their cast portraits, dating deal breakers and more.

Watch: "Love Island" S3 Ladies Describe Most Attractive Partner Qualities

It's time to say "aloha" to the sexy singles taking on Love Island this season.

Ahead of the Wednesday, July 7 premiere, E! News has exclusively nabbed the Islanders' latest cast portraits and answers to some crucial dating questions. The 12 contestants—including Olivia KaiserKyra LizamaTrina NjorogeCashay ProudfootShannon St. ClairKorey GandyJosh GoldsteinJeremy HershbergMelvin "Cinco" Holland Jr.Christian Longnecker, Will Moncada and Javonny Vega—are set to embark on a summer of love as they head to Hawaii to find the one.

However, the journey for love isn't as easy as it may seem. "Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island," teased CBS' description for the new season. "Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form."

But before we get into all of that in the new season, let's get to know the Islanders a bit better. Not only do we have the cast's newest sizzling beach photos, but we also have their honest answers regarding relationship deal breakers and dream partner qualities. 

(SPOILER: Hygiene is a big deal for most of these contestants, which we totally get.)

Watch: "Love Island" S3 Men Describe Their Dating Dealbreakers

So, for a closer look at the season three cast, watch the exclusive interviews above and scroll through the images below.

CBS
Olivia Kaiser

Age: 28

Occupation: Business Owner

Location: Anchorage, AK

What She's Looking for in a Partner: "Having drive in life," "being nice," "a good core group of friends" and "not being superficial."

CBS
Kyra Lizama

Age: 23

Occupation: Covid Relief Worker

Location: Honolulu, HI

What She's Looking for in a Partner: "Honesty, loyalty and communication."

CBS
Cashay Proudfoot

Age: 25

Occupation: Waitress

Location: Brooklyn, NY

What She's Looking for in a Partner: "Passion, kindness and, like, spontaneity." 

CBS
Shannon St. Clair

Age: 25

Occupation: Controller at Construction Company

Location: Bucks County, PA

What She's Looking for in a Partner: "Honest, funny and educated."

CBS
Trina Njoroge

Age: 24

Occupation: Psychiatric Nurse

Location: Hacienda Heights, CA

What She's Looking for in a Partner: "Confident, very family oriented and very educated as well."

CBS
Korey Gandy

Age: 28

Occupation: Rental Car Agent

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Dating Deal Breaker: "Yeah, cocky and stuck up that's like, no, no."

CBS
Josh Goldstein

Age: 24

Occupation: College Athlete

Location: Haverhill, MA

Dating Deal Breaker: "If a girl is clingy, no way. I am out of there."

CBS
Jeremy Hershberg

Age: 27

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Location: New York, NY

Dating Deal Breaker: "A girl with no sense of humor, no sense of adventure, doesn't like to be spontaneous."

CBS
Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr.

Age: 25

Occupation: Delivery Driver

Location: Ashburn, VA

Dating Deal Breaker: "Not being down to Earth, being self-centered...and bad hygiene."

CBS
Christian Longnecker

Age: 24

Occupation: Coffee Company Owner

Location: Oahu, HI

Dating Deal Breaker: "Don't be dumb as a bag of rocks."

CBS
Will Moncada

Age: 26

Occupation: Budtender

Location: Colombia

Dating Deal Breaker: "A deal breaker for me? That person that treat other people bad."

CBS
Javonny Vega

Age: 26

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Dating Deal Breaker: "Bad hygiene."

Love Island USA season three premieres with a 90-minute episode Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m., and continues Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. and Sundays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

