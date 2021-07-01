On The Scene: Katie Thurston Dumps Bachelor Wannabe, Drake Hosts a Party and Miranda Kerr Hits The Spa

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.

Leaving the men at home: Billion-dollar businesswoman Cindy Eckert and designer Nikki Lund hosted A Night of Sex + Rock n' Roll at MKT Dallas on June 9. The event was styled by Amanda Orso, whose risqué vases and candles created a vibe for the ultimate ladies night, and was attended by stars like the Real Housewives' of Dallas' D'Andra Simmons.

No rose for you: The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston is not messing around. This week, Thomas Jacobs was on the chopping block after admitting he had his sights set on becoming The Bachelor, which resulted in the best rose ceremony fake out we've yet to see. Thomas' name was called for the final rose, however Katie took a step back and told him, "Your Bachelor audition ends tonight, so get out." The drama will surely continue next week when Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' former contestant Blake Moynes makes his official entrance into the house as a surprise, late addition.