On The Scene: Katie Thurston Dumps Bachelor Wannabe, Drake Hosts a Party and Miranda Kerr Hits The Spa

Leaving the men at home: Billion-dollar businesswoman Cindy Eckert and designer Nikki Lund hosted A Night of Sex + Rock n' Roll at MKT Dallas on June 9. The event was styled by Amanda Orso, whose risqué vases and candles created a vibe for the ultimate ladies night, and was attended by stars like the Real Housewives' of Dallas' D'Andra Simmons.
No rose for you: The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston is not messing around. This week, Thomas Jacobs was on the chopping block after admitting he had his sights set on becoming The Bachelor, which resulted in the best rose ceremony fake out we've yet to see. Thomas' name was called for the final rose, however Katie took a step back and told him, "Your Bachelor audition ends tonight, so get out." The drama will surely continue next week when Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' former contestant Blake Moynes makes his official entrance into the house as a surprise, late addition.
Birthday Shenanigans: Boston Celtics player Tristan Thompson wasn't the only person embracing the party atmosphere at Nessel "Chubbs" Beezer's birthday bash on June 17 in Los Angeles. Drake, the party's host, treated guests by serving the super-fruit flavors of Dezo spiked seltzer (above). Rappers Diddy and Chris Brown were among other famous faces in attendance to celebrate their friend.
Money Queen: Rich As F*ck! author Amanda Frances, the self-proclaimed Money Queen, celebrated the success of her bestseller at The Allbright in West Hollywood alongside Selling Sunset star Davina Potratz.
Self Kerr: Mom of three Miranda Kerr knows how important it is to make time for herself. She recently visited the new Beauty Villa Vergara, a medical spa in Beverly Hills, for a radio frequency treatment with Dr. Mariana Vergara using the evolve machine. The non-disruptive procedure is used to kill fat cells, boost collagen and tighten loose skin in five to six sessions. Kerr uses it to tone and to help with "getting summer ready," as the model shared on Instagram. Though in our eyes, she already looks pretty flawless!
Honoring a Princess: Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at Kensington Palace on July 1 to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would've been her 60th birthday. "We remember her love, strength and character–qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the brothers shared in a joint statement. The day before,
Goody Bag: Even celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Kate Hudson love an easy way to give a great gift. So, enter Goody: The first ever gifting app of its kind. Ratajkowski's beauty brand Loops and Hudson's nutritional powder brand InBloom are among many other popular brands available to choose from when sending that special someone a gift from the Goody app. Each gift is customizable to suit the needs of the recipient and ordering off Goody is as easy as ordering an Uber.