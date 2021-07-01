Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Spears Petitions Court to Investigate Alleged Conservatorship Mistreatment

Watch : Britney Spears Feels "Hopeful" After Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has filed legal documents calling for an investigation into the singer's claims of mistreatment, which she detailed in a scathing court statement against him and the 13-year conservatorship he continues to partially control.

In a petition filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 29, and obtained by E! News, Jamie, 68, said he is "concerned about the management and care of his daughter," noting that for the past two years, he has not managed her personal or medical affairs. He does co-manage her estate with a financial company.

Britney's father was responsible for her personal and financial dealings for more than a decade after he was first made her conservator in 2008, following her psychiatric hospitalization. In her court testimony last week, the pop star called her conservatorship "abusive" and requested that it end without her being evaluated by a therapist.

"Mr. Spears requests instructions and an order from the Court to investigate the veracity of the allegations and claims made by Ms. Spears at the June 23, 2021 status hearing," Jamie's filing states. "Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears's testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken. It is also imperative for the proper functioning of conservatorship proceedings before this Court that all parties be provided a full and fair opportunity to respond to allegations and claims asserted against them, including by way of an evidentiary hearing."