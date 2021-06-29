Tayshia Adams, Colton Underwood and More Bachelor Nation Stars Received $20,000 PPP Loans

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

Tayshia Adams, Colton Underwood and more Bachelor Nation stars are explaining why they received Paycheck Protection Program loans during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Small Business Association, the PPP loans are given to small business owners to ensure they're able to retain employees and cover the costs incurred by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These loans are offered to independent contractors and self-employed persons, which technically includes reality stars and influencers, who list their work as Independent Artists, Writers and Performers.

Recently, sleuths on The Bachelor subReddit discovered several reality stars from Bachelor Nation applied for or received PPP loans of at least $10,000. E! News independently confirmed by this information by reviewing ProPublica and FederalPay.org's online databases.

In January, Tayshia, who is currently co-hosting Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, received a loan of $20,833 through the LLC Tayshia Adams Media. In a statement to E! News, the Newport Beach resident's rep explained, "As a business owner, television and podcast host, and brand ambassador, Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee (someone who was previously unemployed), to whom she offers market-based pay and benefits."