Lance Bass Shares His 7 Favorite Finds From Pride Month

Pride Month is here and Lance Bass is ready to support.

As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, the 'N Sync member and husband Michael Turchin are preparing to expand their family with a set of twins via surrogate. But before becoming a parent to both a boy and girl, Lance is hoping Americans can come together and make a difference for a community he loves so much.

"My advice to those looking to show their support for Pride Month is to remember to keep the mindset all year round and be an ally," he shared with E! News. "Visit more LGBTQ+ businesses and help spread awareness about issues within the community."

To help get fans started, Lance shared some of his favorite companies making a difference all year long. From Lasso Pride socks to kind hoodies, shopping has never been more fun and rewarding.