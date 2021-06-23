Travis Barker Sends Love to "Brother" and Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus After Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Travis Barker's Kids Just Won the 2016 Grammys Red Carpet

Mark Hoppus, bassist and singer from the band Blink-182, shared new details with his social media followers about his cancer diagnosis.

In response to the news, his bandmate, Travis Barker, told E! News, "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

Hoppus, 49, announced on Twitter on June 23 that he has cancer.

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," Hoppus' statement on Twitter read. "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

He continued, "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."