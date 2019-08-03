Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says the Band Is ''Locked Down'' in Hotel Following the El Paso Shooting

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 3:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blink 182, 2017 Grammy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

blink-182's Mark Hoppus is opening up about today's events in Texas.

He alerted fans that he and his bandmates were "locked down" in their El Paso hotel room following the tragic mass shooting in the city.

Early on Saturday, reports surfaced that a shooting occurred at a shopping center, leaving several people dead. Hoppus took to Twitter to update fans on the current situation. He explained the band was headed to a nearby mall when their security team told them an active shooter was close to their destination.

"We are locked down in our hotel in el paso. over the intercom system they just announced that there are reports of another active shooter directly across the street at a location different from the first shootings," Hoppus wrote on Twitter. "We were leaving breakfast when our security texted that there was an active shooter at the mall we were headed to. saw dozens of police cars on the freeway and surface streets. helicopters. we got back to the hotel and turned on the news to see what was happening."

Watch

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pay Tribute to NZ Shooting Victims

He continued, "the intercom said there are reports of another shooting across the street at the bassett place mall. i don't see or hear police or helicopters so hopefully it's just an over abundance of caution and someone got the malls confused. so terrible."

However, NBC News reported that there were two suspected shooters, not two separate shootings, at a Walmart near El Paso's Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday morning. 

Upon hearing the news reports, the blink-182 star later updated his tweets. "update: police confirm report of a separate incident at bassett mall is incorrect. we are still in our hotel. federal agent at the door to the building," he tweeted.

The band is scheduled to play in the city at Don Haskins Center tomorrow, August 4. They are currently on tour with Lil Wayne.

According to NBC News, one male suspect is in custody, along with a second person (who is also suspected in the shooting). It's being reported that at least 19 people have died and 40 are injured.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Tragedy , Shooting , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.